[Watch] Sanju Samson sweats it out in training ahead of India's tour of West Indies

Team India's keeper-batter Sanju Samson was recently snapped working on his fitness as he gears up for the side's upcoming ODI series against West Indies, beginning on July 27.

Samson shared a few stories on his Instagram handle on Friday, June 30, giving fans a glimpse of his training session at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi. The 28-year-old is set to make his ODI comeback next month in the West Indies.

India and West Indies are scheduled to compete in two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. Samson has been named in the Men in Blue squad for the 50-over fixtures. He is also expected to make the cut in India's squad for the five-match T20I series.

"I want to see the same regularity in Sanju Samson's batting that Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma have shown" - Saba Karim

Former Indian selector Saba Karim, meanwhile, has pointed out that Sanju Samson needs to be consistent in his batting performances to be able to cement his place in the national team.

He noted that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper was inconsistent during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). Karim stated that unlike Samson, the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma delivered regularly for their respective franchises this season.

The former cricketer made these remarks while speaking to News 24. He said:

"Since you don't have players currently, I want Sanju Samson to be in the XI, he should play and perform regularly so that he challenges the players currently in the team. Samson, unfortunately, is unable to do that.

"If you see in the IPL as well, he performed well sporadically. I want to see the same regularity in Sanju Samson's batting that Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma have shown this year. That is still missing."

It is worth mentioning that Samson mustered 362 runs from his 14 outings in IPL 2023 at an average of 30.16. He finished with three half-centuries, with his highest score being 66*.

