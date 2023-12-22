[Watch] Sarfaraz Khan hits 61-ball ton in India's intra-squad match in South Africa

Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan delivered a scintillating knock during the three-day intra-squad practice match in Pretoria ahead of India's two-match Test series against South Africa.

Sarfaraz adopted an attacking approach in the India vs India 'A' contest. The talented youngster shone with the bat, notching up a blistering 61-ball century.

Here's a glimpse of the 26-year-old's impactful knock:

Sarfaraz Khan has carved a niche for himself with consistent performances in domestic cricket. Despite chalking up 3657 runs at an average of 71.70 from 41 matches in first-class cricket, an India call-up continues to elude him.

India and South Africa's two-match Test series kicks off with a Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26 to 30. The three-match T20I series ended 1-1, while the Men in Blue completed a 2-1 series win in the subsequent ODI series.

After improving their track record in England and Australia, India will look to clinch their maiden Test series win in South Africa as well.

Sarfaraz Khan went unsold at IPL 2024 auction

Sarfaraz Khan's Indian Premier League (IPL) stint began with a lot of promise. He made his debut for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2015 and has so far made a name for himself with his batting cameos.

The Bangalore-based franchise even retained him ahead of their star players like Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, and Yuzvendra Chahal prior to the 2018 season, a decision that raised eyebrows as he did not partake in the 2017 edition due to an injury.

He failed to perform consistently and was released by RCB after the season. While he did ply his trade for Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) therafter, he failed to prove his mettle at the IPL level.

Sarfaraz scored just 53 runs from four outings in IPL 2023 and was released by Delhi ahead of the recently concluded mini-auction in Dubai. He could not attract any bids during the event, despite a base price of ₹20 lakh.

