England spinner Shoaib Bashir, who was slammed three sixes off Yashasvi Jaiswal, completed his revenge by dismissing the Indian opener on Day 1 of the ongoing fifth Test at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday (March 7).

Jaiswal departed for 57 runs off 58 balls, hitting three sixes and five boundaries. The southpaw also shared a 104-run partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma for the opening wicket.

The dismissal came after Jaiswal slammed him for back-to-back boundaries in the 21st over. Bashir bowled a short-length ball outside the off-stump as Jaiswal charged down the track for another big shot. The left-handed batter missed the line of the ball and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes completed the formalities behind the stumps.

With the wicket, Bashir provided England their first breakthrough as India lost their opening wicket for 104. The off-spinner had also dismissed Jaiswal in the first innings of the fourth Test in Ranchi.

Jaiswal, though, became the only second batter to complete 700 runs in a Test series. He has scored 712 runs in nine innings against England so far. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar achieved the feat twice - 732 vs WI in 1978/79 and 774 vs WI in 1970/71.

India dominate England on Day 1

A clinical all-round display with bat and ball helped India dominate England on Day 1 of the fifth Test in Dharamsala.

At stumps on Day 1, the hosts were 135/1 after 30 overs, with Rohit Sharma (52 off 83) and Shubman Gill (26 off 39) at the crease.

Batting first, the visitors were bundled out for 218 in 57.4 overs. Zak Crawley top scored with 79 runs off 198 balls, hitting one maximum and 11 boundaries.

Ben Duckett (27 off 58 deliveries), Joe Root (26 off 56), Jonny Bairstow (29 off 18) and Ben Foakes (24 off 42) got starts but failed to convert them into big scores. Skipper Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, and James Anderson registered ducks.

Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball for India, picking up a five-wicket haul. Ravichandran Ashwin, who is playing his 100th Test, also scalped four wickets.

