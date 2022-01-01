WATCH: Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj dance during New Year celebrations in South Africa  

Team India players Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj put on their dancing shoes and shook a leg during New Year celebrations at the team hotel in South Africa. Both players are part of the Indian Test squad on the current tour of the African nation.

Aggressive middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer shared a mini video on his official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of the fun he had during the New Year celebrations. Fans can see Mohammed Siraj and Shreyas Iyer dancing to a groovy tune alongside hotel staff members.

Iyer posted the following video and captioned the post:

Siraj was a member of the Indian playing XI which defeated the hosts in the first Test and breached their fortress, Centurion. Siraj played a supporting role to protagonists Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah in the game. He scalped three wickets across both innings.

Shreyas Iyer was on the bench for the first Test as the team management decided to back the experienced Ajinkya Rahane.

Mohammed Siraj and Shreyas Iyer make the ODI squad for 3-match series against South Africa in January

Selectors recently announced a strong 18-man squad for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa. Siraj and Shreyas Iyer managed to make it to the team. The Hyderabadi pacer has played only one ODI so far. It was a forgettable outing for Siraj as he went wicketless and conceded 76 runs against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on that occasion.

Shreyas Iyer is also yet to establish his place in the ODI side and will face stiff competition for the middle-order spot from the likes of Surykumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, and others.

18-man Indian ODI Squad for the 3-match series against South Africa:

KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj

