[Watch] Shreyas Iyer takes screamer to dismiss the dangerous Zak Crawley on Day 2 of India vs England 2nd Test

Shreyas Iyer took an outstanding catch to send back the dangerous Zak Crawley in the afternoon session on Day 2 of the second India-England Test in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The England opener was taking the game to the opposition, putting Axar Patel under pressure by smashing a boundary over mid-wicket. Axar, though, smartly bowled another delivery at a similar length but with a wider line, making Crawley reach for the shot.

Trying to slog it across mid-wicket once again, Crawley could only get an outside edge that flew towards point. Peddling back, Shreyas Iyer took a fabulous catch as the ecstatic Indian players swarmed around him in celebration.

Here's the video of the brilliant catch:

Captain Rohit Sharma took Kuldeep Yadav out of the attack, and the move to bring Axar worked wonders, as Crawley had racked up a brisk 76 in no time.

India sniffing an England collapse after Zak Crawley's wicket

Zak Crawley's wicket seemed to lift the spirits of the hosts as their body language was suddenly upbeat, and there was a spring in their stride. Jasprit Bumrah produced a spell for the ages to put India firmly on top in the afternoon session.

Joe Root was trapped in front by Bumrah for five as the former England captain was getting ready to tackle a late inswinger. However, the world-class Bumrah flummoxed Root by edging an away swinger straight, which the former England captain helped to Shubman Gill in the slips.

Ollie Pope, coming off a match-winning 196 in the first Test in Hyderabad, looked jittery during his knock, and Bumrah cleaned him up with a lethal inswinger. England have captain Ben Stokes (5) and Jonny Bairstow (24) at the crease, but India will be the happier of the two sides, with the visitors being 155/4 at tea.

