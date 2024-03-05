[Watch] Shubman Gill gives an autograph and clicks pictures with a fan

Team India batter Shubman Gill recently interacted with a fan politely, giving her an autograph, and went on to click a couple of pictures. Gill was last seen on the field in the 4th Test against England last month when he led India to a famous victory chasing a tricky target in the final innings.

He and Dhruv Jurel displayed nerves of steel in a pressure situation when India collapsed to 120/5 on a weary pitch and put on an unbeaten 72-run partnership to win the game and series for the hosts.

There were several question marks on Shubman Gill's place in the Indian Test playing XI ahead of the ongoing series after his string of failures over the past year in the format.

However, the team management continued to show their faith in the 24-year-old batter, and he repaid it with a couple of match-defining knocks in the series. He is the second-highest scorer in the series so far, with 342 runs at an average of 48.86, including two half-centuries and one century.

Shubman Gill will be hoping to continue the good form in the final Test against England and cap off the series on a high. The 5th Test will commence on Thursday (March 7) in Dharamshala.

Ahead of the match, a fan shared a video on Instagram to give a recent glimpse of Shubman Gill. In it, the young batter could be seen giving an autograph and posing for pictures with one of his fans. You can watch the video below:

Shubman Gill will make his captaincy debut in IPL 2024 by leading Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya's shocking trade to Mumbai Indians (MI) last year has opened up the captaincy position in the Gujarat Titans (GT) set-up. The GT management swiftly gave the reins to Shubman Gill, who won the orange cap last year after enjoying a break-out season with the bat. He amassed 890 runs in 17 innings, with three centuries.

In a video uploaded by the franchise, Gill opened up about receiving the opportunity to captain the GT side, saying:

"It's going to take probably till the time we don't play the first match. It's not going to quite sink in. It's a great feeling. I was about 7 or 8 years old when IPL started. Obviously, it's a dream for any kid who wants to be a cricketer and who wants to play in the IPL to be able to captain a team. To be able to be that kind of a binding factor in this team, it feels amazing."

Here is the full list of GT matches announced for the IPL 2024 league round so far:

March 24, 2024: GT vs Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

March 26, 2024: GT vs Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

March 31, 2024: GT vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

April 4, 2024: GT vs Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

April 7, 2024: GT vs Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

