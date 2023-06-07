[Watch] Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan seen having fun ahead of WTC 2023 final

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan made the most of their time ahead of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia at the Oval in London starting later today.

The duo could be seen enjoying their big moment in a video shared by the ICC. As Indian players were seen giving fist bumps to a random guy, Kishan forget to follow the queue. He then decided to take a retake since he didn't want to miss out on anything.

Kishan will now be looking to make his Test debut in the one-off Test. He has so far played 48 first-class games for Jharkhand, scoring 2985 runs at an average of 38.76, including six centuries and 16 half-centuries. The left-hander recently amassed 454 runs in 16 games, including three half-centuries for Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2023.

Shubman Gill, on the other hand, will be looking to continue his purple patch with the bat. The right-handed batter emerged as the highest run-getter in IPL 2023, scoring 890 runs in 17 games, including three centuries and four fifties for runners-up Gujarat Titans (GT).

Rohit Sharma hails Shubman Gill ahead of WTC 2023 final

India captain Rohit Sharma hailed Shubman Gill ahead of the WTC final. He credited him for his experience of playing in English conditions. Speaking to reporters on the eve of the ultimate Test, Rohit said:

"Shubman Gill has played in these conditions before. He likes to bat and spend time in the middle and face that challenge. To be honest not really too much to tell him. It is about giving him more and more confidence."

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli also spoke highly about Gill, who has risen from strength to strength in international cricket. He told ICC:

"He (Gill) speaks to me a lot about the game, is very keen to learn, and has an amazing skill set at his age. He has got an amazing ability and a temperament to perform at the highest level and is confident."

He added:

"I am keen to help him grow and really understand his potential and come into his own so that he can play for a long time and perform consistently and India cricket gets benefited.”

In Tests, Shubman Gill has so far amassed 890 runs in 28 innings, including two centuries and four half-centuries.

The 23-year-old scored 128 versus Australia in the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year.

