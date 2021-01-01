[Watch] Sreesanth is back and so are his aggressive antics!

It’s been nearly eight years since S Sreesanth last played competitive cricket. Age and time doesn’t seem to have changed the eccentric cricketer one bit though.

Chosen in the Kerala squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Sreesanth’s aggressive side came to the fore in the warm-ups itself.

Apart from running into bowl, the former India pacer stared at batsmen with his expressive eyes and also sledged them. All the antics that define Sreesanth were on display in the warm-up matches itself. Watch Video below:

The 37-year-old bowler will lead Kerala’s pace attack in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

Earlier, Sreesanth posted an emotional message on social media after receiving his Kerala cap ahead of the tournament. Taking to Twitter, Sreesanth wrote:

Sreesanth: A bright career cut short by controversies

Once called the next big thing in Indian cricket, Sreesanth’s career came to an abrupt halt when he found himself in the midst of the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal.

While he was banned for life over his alleged involvement, the same was reduced to seven years last year, making him eligible to play from September 2020.

While Sreesanth remains optimistic about his international comeback, at 37 it is a far-fetched thought. In a conversation with Kochi Times, he claimed to have got IPL offers. Sreesanth said:

"Both Tinu (Kerala coach) and Sanju Samson have said they want to gift the trophy to me as I make a comeback. But I am not looking only at Mushtaq Ali but also to win Irani and Ranji. If I do well, I will get more opportunities. I have been getting inquiries for IPL, too, and I have to make sure that I am fit and bowling well.

"I am not just looking at the season ahead but at the next three years. My real goal is to be in the 2023 World Cup team and win the Cup.”

In a stop-start career, Sreesanth claimed 87 wickets in 27 Tests and 75 in 53 ODIs. He was a member of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad as well as the victorious 2011 World Cup team.

Thanks a lot to every one who stood by me..i wil alwys be grateful for ur support nd encouragement esp. during tough https://t.co/Dg77keiiPC and lots of respect to u and family.pls do keep praying for me to keep inspiring people. “As long as we breathe ,we should not give up” pic.twitter.com/kAg2oFVriS — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) December 16, 2020

Apart from Sreesanth, the other prominent names in the Kerala squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy include skipper Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, Robin Uthappa and Jalaj Saxena.