[Watch] Stuart Broad dismisses David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne off consecutive balls in first Ashes 2023 Test

England's veteran pacer Stuart Broad got the better of Australian opener David Warner yet again, as he dismissed him for a record 15th time in Test cricket.

Warner got out to Broad on Day 2 of the first Test of the ongoing Ashes series between the two arch-rivals at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, June 17. The southpaw fell in the 11th over of Australia's first innings.

The left-handed batter's poor shot selection cost him his wicket. Broad had bowled it on the good length outside the off stump, and Warner tried to cut it but failed to get the desired connection.

He could only manage to get an under-edge, which ended up disturbing the stumps. The senior batter endured a batting failure, mustering just nine runs off 27 balls during his stay at the crease.

You can watch the video of David Warner's dismissal below:

It is worth mentioning that Stuart Broad struck twice in the same over, claiming the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne on the very next ball to put England in a commanding position.

Stuart Broad's twin strikes rattle Australia as he gets Warner and Labuschange out in successive deliveries

The onus was on Marnus Labuschagne to steady the ship for Australia after David Warner failed to make a significant impact at the top of the order. However, the No.1-ranked Test failed to deliver, bagging a golden duck.

It was a full-length delivery by Broad outside the off stump, and Labuschagne attempted to play a drive, but his feet didn't move towards the ball. The ball took the edge of his bat and flew towards the keeper. Jonny Bairstow completed a stunning catch to send the batter packing.

Here is the video of Stuart Broad's twin strikes:

Earlier, England won the toss and elected to bat first. Skipper Ben Stokes took a brave call, declaring the innings at 393/8 on Day 1 itself. Joe Root was the top performer with a spectacular 118*-run knock.

Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley also chipped in with fine half-centuries, scoring 78 and 61, respectively. For Australia, Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with a four-wicket haul.

