[WATCH] Stuart Broad gets David Warner for the 17th time on Day 2 of 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley

It was the same old story as David Warner nicked off to second slip off the bowling of Stuart Broad on Day 2 of the third Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds.

With Australia taking a 26-run first-innings lead, England were on the lookout for quick wickets with Ollie Robinson not taking the field owing to a back issue that flared up on the opening day.

Broad duly delivered as he angled one into the corridor from around the wicket. Like it has transpired so often over time, Warner was squared up before the edge flew to Zak Crawley at second slip.

Here's how the dismissal unfolded, with Broad accounting for Warner's wicket for the 17th time in Tests:

Ben Stokes rescues England again to limit the deficit to 26 in 3rd Ashes Test

After England resumed Day 2 of the third Ashes Test on 68/3, things came apart the moment Joe Root nicked off to first slip off the second ball of the day. They went into Lunch on 142/7 before Mark Wood came out swinging for the fences, chipping in with an eight-ball 24-run cameo.

Thereafter, it was skipper Ben Stokes, battling what seemed like a troublesome glute, who took charge with a counter-attack.

Australia were poised to take a decent lead with the hosts' score reading 199/9 before Stokes accelerated and notched up a half-century, clearing the fence at will along the way.

He took a particular liking to off-spinner Todd Murphy even as he was dropped on a couple of occasions. Last man Robinson hung around with his skipper, who was set for yet another remarkable century before he miscued one into the hands of Steve Smith and perished for a 108-ball 80.

England were bowled out for 237, handing Australia a 26-run lead with Pat Cummins returning 6/91.

At the time of writing, Australia are 19/1 in their second innings with Warner back in the hut. Usman Khawa (12*) and Marnus Labuschagne (6*) will be looking to post a considerable partnership to drive the lead forward.

