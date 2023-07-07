3 best MS Dhoni knocks in a losing cause in the IPL

MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have remained synonymous entities in the IPL since the league's inception in 2008. We're in 2023 now, and some things haven't changed - this aspect being one of them.

It has been just a little over five weeks since Chennai's beloved 'Thala' led the Men in Yellow to a record-equaling fifth IPL trophy as they stunned the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final of IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad. The match also saw him become the first man to play 250 matches in the league.

Clearly, this is an unparalleled legacy. Dhoni's batting returns - 5082 runs at an average of 38.79 and a strike rate of 135.92 - reiterate just why he is a player like no other. And this is to go with the small matter of all his illustrious achievements on the international front.

In typical Dhoni fashion, he has left the world guessing if he will return as a player for IPL 2024 or not. Time will answer that question, but as the man turns 42 today (July 7), it is the apt time to celebrate what has been a glorious career.

While his famed finishes are a part of folklore, MSD has also unleashed a few single-handed gems in the IPL which unfortunately didn't translate into victories. Big knocks in a losing cause are often a reflection of a player's grit under pressure, and here's a look back at three such innings from Dhoni in the IPL:

#3 51 off 26 vs MI, IPL 2013

CSK's curtain-raiser in IPL 2013 saw them host the Mumbai Indians (MI) at home at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Men in Yellow turned in a clinical bowling display before Kieron Pollard's unbeaten 57 took MI to a competitive score of 148 on a sluggish pitch.

In response, the Super Kings came a cropper with the bat and found themselves reeling at 66/5. Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni stitched together a partnership of 31 runs before the latter had to take matters into his own hands. And he showed pristine form and ease in tackling both the pacers and spinners.

With wickets continuing to tumble, the skipper had to farm the strike. It didn't deter him, and once again, it was Dhoni at his very best in the slog overs. He tore into Pollard and Mitchell Johnson and racked up a brilliant half-century off just 24 deliveries.

12 runs were needed off the last over, and the Chepauk crowd nearly witnessed a classic Thala finish. He swung the first ball towards the mid-wicket fence, only for CSK's kryptonite Pollard to stick a palm out and pluck it out of thin air inches in front of the ropes. The Super Kings were denied, but not before their captain put on a valiant fight.

#2 79* off 44 vs KXIP, IPL 2018

CSK were on a comeback trail, having been in hibernation for IPL 2016 and 2017. They began the 2018 season with two nerve-wracking wins but had a stiff task on hand against a strong Kings XI Punjab (as they were called back then) outfit at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

The absence of an injured Suresh Raina - for the first time ever in their history - complicated the Super Kings' life even further. Chris Gayle's blistering 33-ball 63 powered Punjab to 197/7, and even as Ambati Rayudu struck a fluent 49, it came down to 55 runs needed off the last three overs for CSK.

Dhoni got off the blocks quickly in his innings but slowed down with a stiff back flaring up. He was visibly struggling during his innings, but his immense self-belief even in the most hopeless of situations came to the fore yet again. He switched gears in the 18th over, notched up his fifty and clearing the fence at will to bring it down to 17 required off the final over.

Mohit Sharma held his nerve as he wisely kept it wide of Dhoni's reach. The CSK skipper finished unbeaten on a stunning 44-ball 79, and in a rare instance, was denied in the final over. Under the circumstances and given his sore back, the fact that he managed to take his team to within four runs of the target was in itself remarkable.

#1 84* off 48 vs RCB, IPL 2019

CSK's batters struggled for a large part of IPL 2019. Consistency was hard to come by for the then defending champions, even as their skipper carried them into the playoffs with an outstanding season with the bat.

Dhoni was at it again at one of his favorite grounds, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, and against one of his favorite teams, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Needing to chase 161, the Super Kings were in disarray as they slumped to 28/4 inside the powerplay. In walked their captain to take control of the situation as he turned in yet another incredible rescue act.

A 55-run fifth-wicket partnership with Rayudu followed, although the asking rate continued to mount. It was either Dhoni or RCB that night, and that's what it came down to as well. Yuzvendra Chahal was played out, 49 runs were needed off three overs, and despite Dhoni taking the attack to Dale Steyn and Navdeep Saini, he had to score 26 off the final over bowled by Umesh Yadav.

What followed was yet another reiteration of just why no game is ever done as long as that man is out in the middle. A boundary and three sixes headlined the first five deliveries - with one of them seeing the ball dumped onto the roof - and suddenly, all the pressure was on Umesh.

A slower one foxed Dhoni off the final delivery before Parthiv Patel ran Shardul Thakur out as the batters looked to sneak in a bye. CSK lost a heart-stopping thriller but Captain Cool so nearly pulled off one of the most incredible heists in IPL history. His unbeaten 84 remains his highest score in the league till date.

What is your favorite MS Dhoni moment in the IPL? Have your say in the comments section below!

