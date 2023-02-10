Suryakumar Yadav's red-ball debut did not pan out as one would have hoped after he was dismissed for just eight runs on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia. The Mumbai-born batter thwarted competition from Shubman Gill to feature in the playing XI on the back of Shreyas Iyer's injury.

Suryakumar began his Test career with a lavish sweep shot off Todd Murphy. He came into bat at No. 5 following Virat Kohli's dismissal on the first delivery after Lunch.

Much was questioned about Suryakumar's ability to translate his white-ball form into Test cricket, especially considering his ongoing woes in ODI cricket. However, his first-class career spanning 79 games with Mumbai and his exceptional ability to counter spin, with sweep shots also in his arsenal, earned him the elusive Test cap.

The right-handed batter was subjected to a spell by Nathan Lyon, who came around the wicket. The off-spinner pitched a full delivery, right outside the off-stump. The delivery prompted Suryakumar Yadav to commit to the front foot and go for an expansive drive.

However, the ball spun sharply into the right-handed batter and breached the massive bat-pad gap to crash onto the stumps. Watch the dismissal right here:

He departed for eight runs off 20 deliveries and will be hoping to make amends in the second innings.

Team India claim the lead as the rebuild continues under Rohit Sharma after Suryakumar Yadav's wicket

The debutant's dismissal left India in a precarious position of 168-5 in the second session. Rohit Sharma was stranded at one end while the wickets continued to tumble.

The Indian skipper got to the three-figure mark while Ravindra Jadeja was the latest player to walk out to the middle.

India have also claimed the lead, which currently stands at five runs with five wickets left in hand. Todd Murphy has been the pick of the bowlers after claiming each of the first four wickets to fall before Nathan Lyon entered the fray by dismissing Suryakumar.

How many runs will Team India amass in the first innings? Let us know what you think.

