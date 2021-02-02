Watch: Team India enjoys fun outing at Chepauk with footvolley and lots of laughter 

Team India kicked off its outdoor session at the Chepauk on Tuesday by focusing on team bonding and a lot of fun activities.

Having completed their mandatory quarantine period, India’s focus now shifts to preparations for the first Test, which gets underway in Chennai on Friday.

In a video posted on BCCI’s Twitter account, Indian players are seen enjoying themselves to the fullest in a session of light-hearted activities, including a game of footvolley. It is a sport that combines aspects of beach volleyball and football.

Explaining why they decided to go for a team bonding session instead of hardcore training, Nick Webb, Head Strength & Conditioning Coach, said in the video:

“The plan was basically to get the guys out. They have been stuck in their room for six days. They have been limited to treadmills and bikes for the last three days. So, we wanted to get them out, feel the ground, get some fresh air, and get the boys moving.”

Soham Desai, also a Strength and Conditioning Coach, added in this regard:

“The guys, who came from Australia, they had only 3-4 days at home. So, we did not want to stress them with programs to do at home when they were with their families. Basically, they have had no physical preparation per se, which we need them to do. So this was an additional day we got to ease them into training."

While the first Test of the series in Chennai will be played behind closed doors, the second Test at the same venue will have 50 percent crowd attendance.

The third and the fourth games of the India-England series will be held at the rebuilt Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. The third Test of the series will be a pink-ball encounter.

India’s record vs England in Chennai

India's test record at Chepauk (Chennai)

Played : 32 Won :14 Lost :6 Tie :1.

Interesting out of those 6 losses 3 have come against England although way back . Last time in Chennai England suffered an innings defeat. #INDvsENG@bhogleharsha @cricketaakash — Saicharan (@saaicharan1999) February 1, 2021

India and England have faced each other in nine matches at the famed Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. The hosts have won five while England have been victorious in three. One Test ended in a draw.

India have registered impressive wins in the last three Tests against England in Chennai. In 1993, they won by an innings & 22 runs, which was followed by a 6-wicket victory in 2008. In 2016, they achieved the win by an innings & 75 runs.

The last time these two sides faced off in Chennai, India registered their highest-ever Test total of 759 for 7 declared.