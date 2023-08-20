[Watch] Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal falls cheaply for 18 in 2nd T20I vs Ireland

Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal failed with the bat yet again in Ireland tour, scoring only 18 runs in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, August 20, in Dublin. India won the first match on Friday by two runs (DLS method) in a rain-truncated contest.

In a must-win game, Ireland captain Paul Stirling won the toss and opted to field first. Yashasvi Jaiswal got India off to a brisk start in the company of Ruturaj Gaikwad. The 21-year-old hit two fours and a six en route to 18 in 11 balls before perishing in the 4th over while trying to hit a big shot.

Jaiswal went hard at the short ball but failed to middle it. The fielder in the deep on the leg side pouched the catch safely near the boundary ropes to end Yashasvi's stay at the crease.

You can watch the dismissal in the video below:

Yashasvi Jaiswal also failed in the first T20I and got out in a similar manner

Yashasvi Jaiswal also failed in the first T20I before rain intervened in the proceedings. He got off to a start but failed to convert it and fell for 24 (23) after a miscued lofted shot.

Jaiswal looked scratchy throughout, facing the new ball on a greenish pitch, and played a lot of false shots. He tried to hit his way out of trouble and perished in the seventh over, moments before rain halted the game.

Former Indian opening batter Aakash Chopra recently analyzed India's batting in the first T20I against Ireland. He opined that the openers would face a challenge against the new ball in the series due to conditions in Ireland.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"In batting, it will be interesting if the ball swings at the start. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad played well however long they played in first match but this is going to be a challenge. It is not that simple, although this pitch becomes flat once the ball is no longer new. If our bowlers can get hit, you can hit their bowlers as well."