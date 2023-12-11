[Watch] Team India players arrive in Gqeberha ahead of 2nd T20I vs South Africa

Team India players reached Gqeberha on Monday and checked into their hotel rooms ahead of the second T20I against South Africa. The two teams will square off in the second T20I on Tuesday, December 12, at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

The series was set to commence on Sunday with the first T20I in Durban. However, persistent showers abandoned the game without a ball being bowled.

Suryakumar Yadav is leading India for the second consecutive series as Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya are unavailable. He made a successful captaincy debut last month by defeating Australia by a 4-1 margin in the five-match home T20I series.

The BCCI took to their Instagram handle to update fans about Team India's arrival in Gqeberha.

"That's the first fight that who should be played"- Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's opening partner for T20I series vs South Africa

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra recently opened up that team management will face a tough task while choosing Shubman Gill's opening partner for the T20I series against South Africa.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad performed well against Australia, making it difficult for the management to pick one. He said:

"Shubman Gill is back, so I am assuming he will play. If he plays, who will open with him? Both Ruturaj and Yashasvi are standing together and saying that they did well in the last series. Ruturaj scored a century as well, was the highest run-scorer, so he will say he should be played.

"However, Yashasvi is a left-hander, very attractive and aggressive, he will say he should be played. So that's the first fight that who should be played. Difficult question, I don't have an answer."

On the composition of the middle-order, Aakash Chopra opined:

"When I go slightly down the order, it seems like there is no chance at all of Ishan Kishan playing because Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma will play here. So Ishan Kishan has gone but he won't play."

