[Watch] "There is no finish line" - Yashasvi Jaiswal fine tunes leg-spin ahead of South Africa Test series

Team India's opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has begun his preparations for the side's upcoming away-from-home two-match Test series against South Africa.

Jaiswal featured in the Men in Blue's squad for the three-match T20I series of the tour. However, he was not named in the roster for the ongoing 50-over games against the Proteas.

The talented youngster was recently spotted working hard on his leg-spin ahead of the crucial red-ball assignment. Sharing a video of him bowling in the nets, Jaiswal wrote on his official Instagram handle on Monday:

"There is no finish line."

The T20I series opener between India and South Africa was washed out due to rain. Yashasvi Jaiswal endured a batting failure in the second fixture, bagging a three-ball duck. He did make amends with a stunning 60-run knock in the third and final contest, helping the visitors level the series 1-1.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has seven wickets to his name in List-A cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal has picked up seven wickets from 13 innings in List A cricket. He is yet to claim a single wicket at the international level and has bowled just one over in T20Is so far in his career.

The Indian team management will be keen to groom Jaiswal as a potential sixth bowling option. The side have struggled at times by going in with just five bowling options. India have the likes of Jaiswal and Tilak Varma, whom they can turn into batting all-rounders in the coming years.

Jaiswal kicked off his Test career on a fantastic note, chalking up 266 runs from three innings in the two-match Test series against West Indies earlier this year.

The Test series opener between India and South Africa will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26 to 30. India are currently placed at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table with a PCT (point percentage) of 66.67.