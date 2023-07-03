[Watch] Throwback to when Brendon McCullum took the Alex Carey route to dismiss Jonny Bairstow in 2009 Champions Trophy

Surprise, Surprise! Former New Zealand skipper and current England head coach Brendon McCullum threw the stumps down in a 2009 Champions Trophy fixture against England, similar to Alex Carey's stumping of Jonny Bairstow in the second Ashes Test.

In that instance, the batter in question was Paul Collingwood, and the Kiwis decided to appeal for the dismissal. The delivery from Kyle Mills was banged in short outside off stump, which the batter decided to leave alone before walking down the pitch.

Brendon McCullum hit the bullseye from behind, leading the umpires to send it upstairs to the third umpire. Despite the third umpire deeming it out, Kiwi skipper Daniel Vettori after discussing with his teammates withdrew the appeal, allowing Collingwood to continue.

Here is a video of the moment:

Despite Paul Collingwood scoring a hard-fought 40 off 58 deliveries, the Blackcaps emerged victorious by four wickets.

The teams had a similar controversial moment in 2008 when Kiwi all-rounder Grant Elliot was run out after being inadvertently knocked to the ground during his run by Ryan Sidebottom.

However, in that instance, English skipper Paul Collingwood upheld the appeal, and the batter was given run out, leading to several discussions and debates about the spirit of the game.

"If we were in the same situation, we might've made a different decision" - Brendon McCullum

Alex Carey dismissed Jonny Bairstow at a crucial stage on Day 5

England coach Brendon McCullum expressed his displeasure over Alex Carey's controversial stumping of England batter Jonny Bairstow in the first session on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

The 33-year-old was dismissed in an outlandish manner with Enalnd on 193/6 during their run chase of 371, raising several questions about the laws and spirit of the game.

Speaking after the game after his team went down 2-0 in the Ashes, McCullum said:

"I can't imagine we'll be having a beer with them any time soon. We have three Tests to land some blows and try to win the Ashes. That is where our focus will be. I was lucky enough to play for a long period of time and you learn over a long period that the game and the spirit of the game is so vital to this great game."

McCullum also took a shot at the visitors by indicating he would have ensured that England withdrew the appeal in a similar situation.

"It's one thing we've got that other sports maybe don't have, and to uphold that is such an important part of it," he added. "In the end, you've got to live with the decisions you make, and that's life. But I feel from our point of view, if we were in the same situation, we might've made a different decision."

The dismissal did not go down well with the packed crowd, who booed the Australian players for the rest of the game, including the presentation ceremony.

Despite the divided opinions about the dismissal from experts and fans alike, the playing conditions for a dead ball indicate the stumping to be fair play.

Amidst the controversy surrounding the dismissal, the hosts find themselves in a 0-2 hole and are faced with a must-win scenario in the third Test at Headingley, starting Thursday, June 6.

