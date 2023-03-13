[Watch] Unbelievable scenes as Kane Williamson's last-gasp dive helps New Zealand beat Sri Lanka on last ball of the Test

Kane Williamson produced arguably one of the finest fourth innings hundreds to help New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by two wickets in the first Test in Christchurch. The former captain remained unbeaten on 121 off 194 balls and ensured that the Kiwis completed a fantastic chase on Monday, March 13.

It was an absolute thriller of a Test match that went right down to the last ball of Day 5 with New Zealand needing one run to win. Asitha Fernando banged a short ball which Williamson tried to hook towards fine leg. He missed the shot, but was alert enough to attempt to run a bye.

Wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella took a shy at the stumps at the striker's end as an injured Neil Wagner ran towards that end. Despite nursing a torn hamstring, Wagner made it to his end. The ball missed the stumps, but Fernando collected the ball and tried a double-play by getting a direct hit at the non-striker's end.

In real time, it looked like Kane Williamson was short at the non-striker's end. However, replays showed that his dive just about saved him and the crowd erupted as New Zealand won the game.

Wagner gave Williamson a tight hug and the latter could only smile and let the feeling sink in. Here's a video of the drama on the final ball.

Kane Williamson's brilliance helped India qualify for WTC final

India had to beat Australia in Ahmedabad to confirm their qualification for June's World Test Championship (WTC) final to avoid depending on any other result. However, after four days of play, it seemed almost certain that the game in Ahmedabad would end in a draw, which was confirmed on Monday.

That meant that the hosts had to depend on Sri Lanka not winning the series 2-0 in New Zealand. After four days of play in that Test, it seemed that Sri Lanka were ahead going into Day 5, with the Kiwis needing to chase an imposing total.

Kane Williamson's century and a fantastic 81 from Daryl Mitchell not only kept the visitors at bay but also produced one of the most incredible Test wins in New Zealand's history.

