[Watch] Video of Rohit Sharma angrily gesturing to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan to return to crease and continue batting goes viral online

Team India captain Rohit Sharma once again entertained the fans with his gestures during the third Test against England in Rajkot.

A video of him gesturing with frustration towards Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan when confusion arose about the declaration on Sunday went viral online.

The incident transpired during the second session on Day 4, when Jaiswal and Sarfaraz were at the crease for India at 412/4 after 97 overs. The drinks break was taken after the end of the over.

Both batters were spotted walking towards the pavilion, assuming that the innings was declared. It did not please Rohit Sharma, who gestured angrily from the dressing room, asking them to return and continue batting.

A couple of English players already reached their dressing room and had to come back to the field again. Ben Stokes was also spotted expressing frustration with the confusion.

Sarfaraz Khan hit a couple of boundaries and scored 18 runs off the next over, taking India to 430/4. Interestingly, Rohit Sharma declared the innings at this juncture and gestured the batters to return to the pavilion.

In a steep chase of 557, England then skittled out dramatically for 122 and lost the match by 434 runs inside four days.

"The message was to stay calm"- India captain Rohit Sharma on dealing with pressure situations in 3rd Test vs England

Speaking at the post-match presentation, India skipper Rohit Sharma reflected on the win and said:

"Well see when you are playing Test cricket it is not played over two days or three days. We always back ourselves to be in the game for five days. They played well. They batted really well and put us under pressure. But we have got class on our squad. The message was to stay calm. Not drift from what we want as a team.

He continued:

"I'm proud of my team because they stuck to the plans. I mean specially for this game, Jadeja has got a good experience of playing in this format. He has scored a good amount of runs and we wanted that right and left hand combination in the first innings.

