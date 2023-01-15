[Watch] Virat Kohli celebrates his 46th ODI hundred in Thiruvananthapuram

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli brought up his 46th ODI hundred in the third ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram. The former captain once again proved why he is one of the all-time greats by smashing three ODI hundreds in his last four innings.

The great man didn't just stop there, as he accelerated further to take his team to a mammoth total of 390/5, remaining unbeaten on 166* off just 110 balls.

Here's how he celebrated his 46th ODI hundred:

Virat Kohli seems to be making up for lost time

Not too long ago, Virat Kohli had no ODI centuries in more than three years and it looked like the former captain would end his career with one of the most unfortunate slumps ever.

However, everything has changed since Kohli took that brief break and came back fresh for the Asia Cup. Having been stuck on 43 ODI hundreds until last month, Kohli has now added three more in no time and is just three behind the great Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI tons.

Kohli has also scored the most ODI hundreds by any player against a particular opposition, with the one in Thiruvananthapuram being his 10th against Sri Lanka. His supreme fitness standards helped him change gears and produce incredible acceleration in the run-scoring.

Sri Lanka don't know what just hit them as they would have expected a total in the range of 350 after the start India had. They will need to bat well to avoid an embarrassing 3-0 whitewash.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka XI: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

