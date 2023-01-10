Watch: Virat Kohli celebrates with a roar after reaching his 45th ODI hundred

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has started his 2023 in style by scoring a century in the ongoing first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. The 33-year-old let out a big smile after an emphatic roar, having scored consecutive ODI tons as India have set 374 to win for Sri Lanka.

Kohli's 45th ODI hundred came in the 47th over of the innings off only 80 deliveries as he took a single after driving a slower ball off Kasun Rajitha to long-on. The right-handed batter came to bat in the 20th over as visiting captain Dasun Shanaka broke the massive opening stand of 143. The former Indian captain looked on song from the get-go.

However, the veteran batter got two lives during his innings as Kusal Mendis and Shanaka dropped simple chances off Rajitha's bowling. Nevertheless, he made the most of those opportunities and made the opposition pay for them. The right-arm pacer finally got the better of the Delhi-born player in the 48th over, edging to Mendis for 113 off 87 balls.

Earlier, Sri Lankan skipper Shanaka sent the home side to bat after winning the toss. Rohit Sharma, who had announced Shubman Gill as his opening partner, batted flawlessly before debutant Dilshan Madushanka cleaned him up for 83. Gill was the first to go, throwing away his wicket for 70. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul perished after playing cameos.

Virat Kohli scores consecutive centuries in 50-overs cricket

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The 113-run knock was also the Indian batter's second consecutive hundred in ODIs, after scoring the same number of runs in the most recent game against Bangladesh in Chattogram. It was Kohli's first ODI hundred since August 2019 as India amassed a massive 409-8, headlined mainly by Ishan Kishan's 210.

BCCI @BCCI



A brilliant hundred from



Live - #INDvSL

@mastercardindia 𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐘 𝐍𝐎.𝟕𝟑 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐕𝐈𝐑𝐀𝐓 𝐊𝐎𝐇𝐋𝐈 🫡🫡A brilliant hundred from @imVkohli as he brings up his 45th ODI ton.Live - bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-1S… 𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐘 𝐍𝐎.𝟕𝟑 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐕𝐈𝐑𝐀𝐓 𝐊𝐎𝐇𝐋𝐈 🫡🫡A brilliant hundred from @imVkohli as he brings up his 45th ODI ton.Live - bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-1S… #INDvSL @mastercardindia https://t.co/n1Kc9BCBwO

While India lost that series against Bangladesh, they will hope to clinch the current rubber against Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue won the three-game T20I series preceding this as Suryakumar Yadav's third T20I ton led the hosts to a 91-run win in the final game in Rajkot.

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes