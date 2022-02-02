[Watch] Washington Sundar practices big hits against bouncers ahead of return to Indian team

Young bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar demonstrated his big-hitting prowess ahead of his return to the Indian side following an injury layover. The 22-year-old was initially a part of the Indian ODI squad that toured South Africa last month.

However, his comeback to international cricket was delayed after he contracted the COVID-19 virus. Jayant Yadav replaced Sundar in the squad for the series. The exciting all-rounder will finally step back onto the field during the upcoming ODI series against West Indies.

Ahead of the series, Washington Sundar is training hard in the nets to get himself ready for a role in the lower middle-order, which has been a worry for India in recent times.

Sundar gave fans a glimpse of his preparations by sharing a reel on his official Instagram handle. In the video, fans can see Washington Sundar hitting big shots against bouncers. He captioned the post:

Complete schedule for West Indies tour of India

The West Indies tour of India will commence on February 6 with the first ODI taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The same venue will host the remaining two ODI games. Following this, Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the three-match T20I series.

Here is the schedule for the tour:

1st ODI - February 6 - 1:30 pm IST - Ahmedabad

2nd ODI - February 9 - 1:30 pm IST - Ahmedabad

3rd ODI - February 11 - 1:30 pm IST - Ahmedabad

1st T20I - February 16 - 7:30 pm IST - Kolkata

2nd T20I - February 16 - 7:30 pm IST - Kolkata

3rd T20I - February 16 - 7:30 pm IST - Kolkata

India ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

India T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (vc), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel

