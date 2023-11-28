[Watch] When Centurion Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed 43 runs in an over exactly a year ago

Ruturaj Gaikwad starred with the bat in the third T20I between India and Australia at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. The right-handed batter smashed an unbeaten 123 runs off 57 balls, including seven maximums and five boundaries.

Gaikwad went berserk in the final few overs, including a 30-run over in the final over of the innings. The right-hander smashed three sixes and two boundaries in the 20th over bowled by Glenn Maxwell.

Surprisingly, Gaikwad slammed 43 runs in an over in domestic cricket exactly one year ago (November 28, 2022). That came during the 49th over of Maharashtra’s innings against Uttar Pradesh during the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The opener went berserk against Shiva Singh by hitting seven sixes, including a no-ball, in the over. In that game, Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed 220 off 159, comprising 16 sixes and 10 boundaries. Maharashtra won that game by 58 runs.

Gaikwad has looked solid with the bat in the ongoing five-match home T20I series against Australia. The 26-year-old was run out without facing a ball in the T20I opener before smashing a 58 off 43 in the second T20I in Thiruvananthapuram. The opener backed it up with a breathtaking hundred in the third game in Guwahati.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s ton helps India set 223-run target for Australia in 3rd T20I

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s century ensured India posted 222/3 against Australia in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first.

Apart from Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma chipped in with scores of 39 (29) and 31* (24). Yashasvi Jaiswal (run-a-ball six) and Ishan Kishan (five-ball duck), however, failed to deliver with the bat.

Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, and Aaron Hardie finished with one wicket apiece for Australia.

In response, the Aussies were 96/3 after eight overs, with Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell at the crease. The Aussies will have to win the match to stay alive in the series.

India are already 2-0 ahead in the ongoing series. They won the series opener by two wickets in Visakhapatnam, courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav’s 80 off 42 deliveries.

The Men in Blue then won the second T20I by 44 runs. That came after Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ishan Kishan slammed half-centuries, while Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi bagged three wickets apiece.

Follow the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I live score and updates here.