Watch: When MS Dhoni recalled Ian Bell after Jonny Bairstow-like incident in 2011 Nottingham Test

Jonny Bairstow's controversial stumping dismissal in the second Ashes Test has evoked mixed reactions from the cricketing universe.

Neutrals have been deeming it out as it was evidently under the laws of cricket. However, English fans have been strongly criticizing the Australian team and Alex Carey for affecting the dismissal and are accusing them of disregarding the spirit of cricket.

Twitter has been abuzz since Sunday evening as cricket fanatics have been expressing their reactions to the controversial incident. Amidst the chaos, a few Indian fans have dug up a video of a similar incident involving MS Dhoni from India's tour of England in 2011.

In the second Test of that series in Nottingham, English batter Ian Bell was adjudged out in a similar fashion as Bairstow by the umpire. On the final ball before the Tea break on Day 3, Eoin Morgan's shot cleared the infield. Indian pacer Praveen Kumar went after it and barely managed to save the boundary with a dive and threw the ball back to Abhinav Mukund.

Ian Bell assumed that the ball reached the boundary and left the crease to chat with Morgan. Mukund dislodged the bails after collecting the ball and went on to appeal for a run-out.

The third umpire then ruled Ian Bell out. MS Dhoni and Co. decided to withdraw their appeal later and called him back to the crease after the Tea break. He was 137 at that juncture and eventually got out for 159. Everyone praised MS Dhoni and the Indian team for upholding the spirit of cricket after the incident.

"There's quite a lot of factors to take into that" - England captain Ben Stokes on Jonny Bairstow's stumping dismissal

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the second Ashes Test, Ben Stokes shared his opinion on the controversy surrounding Bairstow's dismissal on the final day. He stressed that there were many factors to consider, but they will have to accept the decision and move on.

Stokes said:

"There's quite a lot of factors to take into that, got called over from umpire, end of the day it's out and I think if the shoe was on the other foot, we would've thought about with the spirit of the game like that, just got to move on, it's given out."

