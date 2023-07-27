[Watch] "Work hard, every yard" - Yashasvi Jaiswal trains intensely as he gears up for T20I series vs WI 

Following the completion of the two-match Test series, Team India India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has commenced training for the upcoming five-match T20I series against the West Indies.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, July 27, Jaiswal shared a video, giving fans a glimpse of his recent workout session. The talented youngster captioned the post:

"Work hard, every yard. No excuses. 🏋️💪 #I TRUST I BELIEVE YBJ 64."

Yashasvi Jaiswal received widespread appreciation for his batting exploits in his debut Test series against the West Indies. The southpaw kicked off his international career with a sensational 171-run knock in Dominica. He finished as the leading run-getter of the series, mustering 266 runs in three innings at an average of 88.67.

It is worth mentioning that Jaiswal is not part of India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies. He will be seen in action in the subsequent T20I rubber.

Yashasvi Jaiswal climbed 11 spots in ICC rankings after West Indies Test series

Team India completed a 1-0 victory over West Indies after the second Test ended in a draw, with rain playing spoilsport on Day 5.

Yashasvi Jaiswal impressed in the second fixture as well, chipping in with scores of 57 and 38. Following the match, the Mumbai-born cricketer also jumped 11 places in the ICC Rankings for Test batters, claiming the 63rd position.

The 21-year-old now has a chance of carving a niche for himself in white-ball cricket as well. A promising outing in West Indies could help cement his place in India's T20I team.

The three-match T20I series between India and West Indies is scheduled to begin at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on August 3.

India's squad for West Indies T20Is

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, and Mukesh Kumar.