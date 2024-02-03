[Watch] Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes third-youngest Indian batter to score a double hundred in Tests during IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued from where he left off on Day 1 as he smashed a sensational double hundred against England in the ongoing Test at Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The hosts lost Ravichandran Ashwin just after the first half-hour of play on Day 2. However, that didn't affect Jaiswal's rhythm as he smashed off-spinner Shoaib Bashir for a six followed by a four to bring up his maiden Test double hundred.

Yashasvi Jaiswal also became the third youngest Indian to achieve this feat, after former cricketers Vinod Kambli and the great Sunil Gavaskar. He was understandably ecstatic after reaching the milestone and leaped in the air in delight.

Here's a video of the moment:

Expand Tweet

Jaiswal had to depart for 209 after he tried to smash James Anderson over the covers by dancing down the track. The youngster couldn't middle the ball and Jonny Bairstow completed a simple catch to end a truly great innings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal single-handedly ensured India have a solid total

India scored 336 runs on Day 1 but also lost six wickets, most of which were pretty soft dismissals. The batters just couldn't convert their starts into big scores on what seemed to be a great batting pitch.

While England managed to keep most of the batters in check, Yashasvi Jaiswal ensured that he frustrated the visitors with his marathon knock. The southpaw looked clear in his plans, be it defending a delivery or getting to the pitch of it and smashing it out of the ground.

This clarity ensured that he didn't take any half-measures in his shots and got to a sensational double hundred. India will be a bit disappointed that they couldn't cross the 400-run mark as they have been bundled out for 396. However, they are still runs on the board and the hosts will hope their bowlers get them on top.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App