[Watch] Yashasvi Jaiswal gets out after scoring 10 in 3rd IND vs ENG Test

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to continue his brilliant batting form as he got out cheaply in the third Test against England in Rajkot on Thursday.

Jaiswal came into this contest on the back of an excellent double century in Visakhapatnam. The southpaw began on a strong note, hitting James Anderson for a straight drive off the first delivery. He also struck another boundary before edging one to the slip.

It was a good-length delivery from Mark Wood that went away after pitching. Jaiswal was rooted inside the crease and had no other option than poking at it. The late movement was enough to find Jaiswal's edge and the ball went straight to Joe Root at first slip.

Watch the clip here:

India also lost No. 3 batter Shubman Gill cheaply in the morning session on Day 1 of the third Test. Gill, who scored a fine century in the second innings of the second Test, failed to keep the momentum going.

Overall, the hosts have failed to capitalize on the good wicket after winning the toss. At the time of writing, India are at 25/2 with Rohit Sharma and Rajat Patidar in the middle.

India make four changes to their playing XI for 3rd Test

Team India have made four changes to their playing XI for the third Test against England at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel have been handed debut caps, while Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj made their way back into the side. Axar Patel, Mukesh Kumar, Shreyas Iyer, and KS Bharat have been left out of the playing XI.

England, meanwhile, have made one change to their playing XI, leaving out spinner Shoaib Bashir to accommodate pacer Mark Wood. The decision has paid dividends so far, with Wood picking up the two wickets.

