Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal goes on a beach run after India call-up 

On Monday, June 26, the youngest and latest addition to India men's squad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, went on a run on the beach to "get ready" for international assignments.

The left-handed opener did a few laps between cones, wearing a Rajasthan Royals t-shirt, under the watch of his supposed trainer. Sharing the video on Instagram, he added the intense background music from the Bollywood hit M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story to the post. You can watch it here:

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been called up to the Test squad for the upcoming all-format tour of the West Indies, his first selection after being in the team as a reserve for the 2021-23 World Test Championship Final.

It was a reward for his consistency at the first-class level (1,845 runs at an average of 80.21) for Mumbai and his career-best 625 runs from 14 matches in the 2023 IPL.

"Always great to be in the process"- Yashasvi Jaiswal

In an interview soon after his selection, Yashasvi Jaiswal thanked his state association (Mumbai Cricket Association), the BCCI, and the IPL for his growth.

"It's always great to be in the process where you score runs for the team and at the same time you keep on learning," he told Sports Tak. "That really gives me happiness."

"Thanks to Mumbai Cricket Association and the BCCI for letting us play so many games and grooming us to be ready to take the next step. When you're playing for Mumbai, you need to know the art of scoring big and that has really helped me a lot. The BCCI has given us youngsters a great opportunity in the form of the IPL to go and play with the senior players and we learn a lot from the experience that we gain," he added.

India's tour of the West Indies will begin on July 12. There's only one clear spot open in the team - number three - after Cheteshwar Pujara's snub but it will be interesting to see if the team management will trust a 21-year-old to take that onus.

Poll : 0 votes