[Watch] Yashasvi Jaiswal scores his 2nd double-hundred on Day 4 of IND vs ENG 3rd Test

Young Indian opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his second Test double-hundred of his career and the series on Day 4 of the third Test against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday, February 18.

The southpaw reached the milestone in the 97th over of the innings with a single off Joe Root's bowling as everyone rose to their feet to applaud the knock.

Jaiswal came out to bat after Shubman Gill's unfortunate run-out for 91. The former had retired hurt due to a back spasm in the closing stages on Day 3. While there were doubts about whether he would bat on Day 4, Jaiswal not only batted but did so with aplomb.

Having already scored 209 in the first innings of the second Test in Vishakhapatnam, even England coach Brendon McCullum couldn't hold himself back from applauding Jaiswal.

The 22-year-old dished took a special liking to veteran England pacer James Anderson, hitting him for three successive sixes in an over.

Yashasvi Jaiswal remains unbeaten on 214 as England set a target of 557

After India played out 98 overs, skipper Rohit Sharma sent a signal of declaration from the dressing room, setting England an improbable 557-run target. Yashasvi Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 214 alongside debutant Sarfaraz Khan, who followed his first innings score of 62 with 68* off 72 deliveries.

On Day 3, England squandered an opportunity to take an upper hand as they got bowled out for 319, conceding a 126-run first-innings lead. After India lost Rohit Sharma, Jaiswal began playing a lot more freely and reached his century off 122 balls.

The five-match Test series is currently tied at 1-1 and England will need a world-record run-chase to gun down 557. The onus will be on Ben Duckett, who made a brilliant 153 in the first innings.

