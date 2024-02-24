[Watch] Yashasvi Jaiswal in shock after being cleaned up by a shooter to give Shoaib Bashir a career-first 4-wicket haul

In a decisive and perhaps match-changing moment in Ranchi on Saturday, India's opener Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to keep out a brilliant arm ball from England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir to get out for 73(117) in the 47th over.

Bashir, who was trying to consistently hit the cracks, got one right on middle and off to go straight. Jaiswal didn't read it perfectly and went on the backfoot instead of looking to smother it. He perhaps chose that option because the off-spinner had been getting good bounce from the same spot.

However, this time the ball shot a touch low, took a thin bottom edge, and crashed into his stumps. Jaiswal couldn't do anything but stand in shock.

Watch the dismissal here:

The pressure was on Jaiswal, who had seen India lose quick wickets at the other end. His latest partner, Sarfaraz, also looked fidgety. The southpaw tried to attack, and got a few boundaries away against Bashir too, but just couldn't continue. When he got out, he was India's top run-scorer in the innings.

This was also Bashir's fourth wicket of the innings. He had gotten rid of Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar and Ravindra Jadeja on the other side of the Tea break. While Gill and Patidar were trapped in front, Jadeja failed to read the extra bounce and edged a front-foot poke to short leg.

India in big trouble after losing Sarfaraz and Ashwin after Yashasvi Jaiswal

Losing the highest run-scorer of the innings (and the series) was a killer blow for India. It was followed by another one as Sarfaraz, who scored two fifties on debut in Rajkot, edged one from Tom Hartley to Joe Root at slip soon after.

Ravichandran Ashwin followed him, playing just 12 balls before failing to keep out another shooter from Hartley and getting out LBW on the front foot.

Can India bounce back from this position? Catch the live action here.

