India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal took the charge against England spinner Shoaib Bashir on Day 1 of the ongoing fifth Test at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday, March 7.

The left-handed batter slammed three sixes in the ninth over of India’s first innings against Bashir, who bagged a five-wicket haul against the hosts in the previous Test in Ranchi.

Bashir bowled a flighted delivery, and Jaiswal took the charge and met it with the sweet part of the bat to deposit it towards the extra-cover boundary. He then played a repeat of the first six, this time deep inside the crease. Jaiswal added salt to injury by smashing another six towards long-on to finish with three sixes in the over.

For the unversed, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been dominating England throughout the Test series. The southpaw has already amassed 655 runs in four Tests, including twin double centuries. He will now look to break the former India captain Sunil Gavaskar’s record for most runs by an Indian in a Test series (774 vs West Indies in 1971).

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal provide decent start to India against England in Dharamsala Test

India captain Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal provided a decent start to India against England in Dharamsala on Thursday. The duo shared a 104-run partnership for the opening wicket.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 104/1 after 20.4 overs, with Shubman Gill and Sharma at the crease. Jaiswal, who slammed 57 off 58 balls, including five fours and three sixes, was the last batter to be dismissed, stumped out by Ben Foakes off Bashir.

Earlier in the day, England were bundled out for 218, thanks to a five-wicket haul from Kuldeep Yadav and a four-fer from Ravichandran Ashwin. Zak Crawley starred with the bat for England, scoring 79 runs off 108 balls, hitting one six and 11 boundaries. Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, and Ben Foakes got starts but failed to play big knocks.

England have already lost the five-match Test series 1-3. After winning the opening Test in Hyderabad, the visitors lost consecutive Tests in Vizag, Rajkot, and Ranchi. They lost the fourth Test by five wickets to lose their first-ever Test series in the Bazball era under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

