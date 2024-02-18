[Watch] Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes 3 consecutive sixes against James Anderson on Day 4 of 3rd IND vs ENG Test in Rajkot

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal thumped legendary pacer James Anderson for three consecutive sixes on Day 4 of the third Test against England in Rajkot on Sunday (February 18).

Jaiswal hit a scintillating century and set up a great platform for India on Day 3 before retiring hurt at the fag end due to a back spasm. He returned to the crease today after Shubman Gill's departure late in the first session.

Yashasvi Jaiswal resumed from where he left yesterday and piled on the misery on English bowlers with authoritative stroke play. He did not even spare James Anderson, smashing him for three successive sixes in the 85th over.

Yashasvi Jaiswal went on to complete his second double-century before Indian captain Rohit Sharma declared the innings at 430/4, setting England a target of 557.

"He’s got all the ingredients to become a special player" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar opined that Yashasvi Jaiswal possesses all the talent to become a special player for India. He analyzed Jaiswal's knock in the second innings against England in the third Test after Day 3 on ESPNcricinfo, saying:

“I was a little worried with how he started off. I felt he came in pre-conditioned to play defensively because he is a naturally attacking player. But slowly he opened up and once he opened up, it was amazing how he went from Test mode to pure T20 mode. The strike rate he attained after the first 50 balls was in keeping with the T20 game."

He continued:

"We saw the sweep, the reverse-sweep, the switch-side sweep as well plus the drives that he plays beautifully. He’s got the power game as well. He’s got all the ingredients to become a special player. This was another reminder of the exceptional ability he has."

