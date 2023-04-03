"We could actually hear him shouting and grunting from the changing room" - Alex Hales on Shaheen Afridi during 2022 T20 World Cup final

England's limited-overs specialist Alex Hales has hailed Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi as the best new-ball bowler in the world. Hales recalled the left-arm bowler's devastating opening spell in the T20 World Cup final and how livid he was not to bowl his full quota.

Afridi came out firing on all cylinders as Pakistan were left to defend a modest target of 139 to win the final. The 22-year-old struck in the first over of England's run chase, beating Hales all ends up to dismiss him cheaply. The youngster could bowl only one ball in his second spell due to a knee injury.

Hales said that the late swing Afridi gets makes him very deadly and is in awe of the ball that he got out to in the final in Melbourne. The Nottinghamshire batter also remembered the tearaway Afridi shouting from the changing room due to the injury striking at the wrong time. As quoted by Cricket Pakistan, Alex Hales said:

"In my opinion, with the late swing he gets from a six-foot seven frame, Shaheen is one of the best new-ball bowlers in the world. It was a lovely ball from him early on, and it meant I spent a lot of time in the changing rooms watching our chase. It was a pretty long and nervy hour and a half or so!

"Had Shaheen not been unfortunate enough to pick up an injury, it could have been much tighter. He was devastated when he got injured; we could actually hear him shouting and grunting from the changing room. In the end, it was an awesome game of cricket – and to win the world title was as special as it gets."

Afridi's injury resulted due to taking Harry Brook's catch in the 13th over of the innings of Shadab Khan.

The Pakistan spearhead's injury forced captain Babar Azam to turn to Iftikhar Ahmed for the rest of the over. It proved to be a game-changing over for England as Ben Stokes hit boundaries off the last two deliveries to eventually take his side over the line.

Alex Hales sizzled for England at 2022 T20 World Cup

Meanwhile, Alex Hales had a tournament to remember Down Under last year, as he finished with 212 runs in six games at 42.40, striking at 147.22.

Coming in as a replacement for Jonny Bairstow, the 33-year-old batter forged a devastating opening partnership with captain Jos Buttler. His highest score of 86* came against India in the semifinal at the Adelaide Oval as England chased down 169 with all ten wickets to spare.

His knock of 47 on a slow SCG pitch against Sri Lanka was critical too, as the Englishmen got home with two deliveries to spare.

