“We don’t agree with that” - Jos Buttler’s huge statement on concussion sub controversy in IND vs ENG 2025 4th T20I

England skipper Jos Buttler was unhappy with India's usage of Harshit Rana as the concussion substitute for Shivam Dube in the fourth T20I in Pune on Friday, January 31. Coming into the side after missing the first three games, Dube scored a brilliant 34-ball 53 to help India reach a competitive 181/9 in 20 overs.

However, he was struck on the helmet by a short delivery from Jamie Overton off the penultimate ball of the innings. It meant Dube was off the field during England's run-chase.

While India were within their rights to use a concussion substitute for Dube, the insertion of a genuine pacer in Harshit Rana was seen as a misfit for the condition of a like-to-like replacement. To add to England's frustration, Rana finished with game-changing figures of 3/33 in four overs to help India pull off a 15-run win and take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Talking about the same in the post-match press conference, Buttler said (as quoted by ESPNcricinfo):

"It is not a like-for-like replacement. We don't agree with that. Either Shivam Dube has put on about 25mph with the ball or Harshit has really improved his batting. It's part of the game and we really should have gone on to win the match, but we disagree with the decision. There was no consultation [with us]. That's something I was thinking as I came out to bat - who is Harshit on for? They said he is a concussion replacement, which I obviously disagreed with."

He added:

"It is not a like-for-like replacement. They said that the match referee had made the decision. We had no say in it or any part of it. But we'll ask Javagal [Srinath] some questions just to get some clarity around it. Like I said, it was not the whole reason why we did not win the match. We had our chances to win the game which we could have still taken. But I'd like to have a bit more clarity on that."

It was also Harshit Rana's T20I debut and the pacer picked up the crucial wickets of Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, and Jamie Overton.

"It goes to the powers above me - match referee makes the decision" - India bowling coach Morne Morkel on concussion sub controversy in IND vs ENG 2025 4th T20I

Expand Tweet

Team India bowling coach Morne Morkel said the match referee made the final decision on the concussion substitute after they had nominated Harshit Rana as the replacement for Shivam Dube.

The decision sparked controversy, as several former England players were unhappy with the lack of logic behind the move.

"It goes to the powers above me - match referee makes the decision. We can only take the name forward and from there it is out of our hands. Shivam came off the field in the innings break with mild headache symptoms," Morkel said (as quoted by ESPNcricinfo).

He added:

"We took a name forward to the match referee in terms of a suitable substitution, and from there it is up to the match referee to make the decision. When the decision was made, Harshit was having dinner. So we had to get him ready as quickly as possible to go on the field and bowl."

The inconsequential series finale will be played in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2.

