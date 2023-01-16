"We should be equally hard on Rohit Sharma" - Gautam Gambhir recalls Virat Kohli's criticism after Indian captain's failure to convert starts

Former Indian opening batter Gautam Gambhir has urged fans and experts to be as hard on Rohit Sharma as they have been on Virat Kohli. The 41-year-old observed that the right-handed batter has lacked those big centuries in recent times, which he used to score comfortably before.

The veteran last made a hundred against England during the fourth Test at The Oval in September 2021. The 35-year-old threw his innings away against Sri Lanka in the third ODI in Thiruvananthapuram after scoring 42 off 49 deliveries, mistiming a pull shot to backward square leg off Chamika Karunaratne's bowling.

Speaking to Star Sports after India's crushing 317-run victory on Sunday, Gambhir recalled how Kohli faced criticism during his lean run in the last three-and-a-half years and questioned why Sharma has escaped the same.

"I think we should talk to him in the same space like we used to when Virat didn’t get a 100 in last three and a half years. So we should be equally hard on Rohit Sharma because 50 innings in international cricket is quite a lot. It’s not you didn’t get a 100 in one or two series, and that is one thing that is missing in Rohit’s game from the last World Cup," he said.

While Gambhir agrees the Indian captain is hitting the ball well, the 58-Test veteran wants him to start converting the starts into big scores.

"He used to get those big 100s, this time he’s looking in good form, he’s hitting the ball well but he has to convert. One thing that has stood out for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and Virat has got it back, Rohit Sharma need to get it back at least before the World Cup because these two guys will be extremely important if India has to go all the way and win the World Cup," he added.

Sharma also missed a chance to score a century in the first ODI as Dilshan Madushanka re-arranged his off-stump for a 67-ball 83.

"Batters throughout the series piling up those runs was good to watch" - Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli scored 283 runs in three matches. (Credits: Twitter)

The Indian captain hailed his side for playing ruthlessly throughout the series and especially heaped praise on Mohammed Siraj for proving himself deadly with the ball. Speaking after the 3rd ODI, Sharma was all praise for his squad's attacking prowess.

"I thought it was a great series for us. We bowled pretty well, got wickets, breakthroughs when we need. Batters throughout the series piling up those runs was good to watch," he said.

The 35-year-old then praised Siraj for his performance, calling him a "rare talent".

Was good to see how Siraj was bowling and deserved the slips. The way he is swinging the ball, he is a rare talent. And in the last couple of years, we have seen him go from strength to strength. We tried all sort of things to help him get five but it couldn't. But the confidence is there and we can see in the way he is running. He is working on a few tricks," he added.

India's next assignment is a three-game ODI series against New Zealand, starting in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : 0 votes