“We have failed repeatedly in that area” – Reetinder Singh Sodhi blasts Team India’s powerplay approach in T20Is

Former cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi has blasted Team India’s powerplay batting approach in T20Is. He feels that the Men in Blue have repeatedly failed in that area owing to the timid batting approach from openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

The veteran said that instead of playing fearlessly, the openers try to play cautiously and survive with the new ball. He added that the opponents have cracked India’s shortcomings in the format.

Speaking on India News, Sodhi said:

“You want to score 80-odd runs in six overs and your openers are still searching for form, looking to survive with the new ball. We have failed repeatedly in that area. The opposition knows India will find themselves in a problem and start to play cautiously for 10 overs if they get the first two wickets.”

The Men in Blue failed to reach even 50 runs in powerplay overs in the six games at the T20 World Cup in Australia, with 46 as their highest powerplay score against Zimbabwe.

“That’s the only way to succeed” – Saba Karim wants Team India to play aggressive cricket

With the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in their ranks, former India selector Saba Karim wants Team India to play fearless cricket. He believes that aggressive cricket is the only way forward to succeed in the shortest format.

Speaking on the same show as Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Karim said:

“We should play aggressive cricket because we have Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and Hardik Pandya. That’s the only way to succeed.”

He added:

“There are only two templates to win T20 cricket, attacking or aggressive cricket – don’t care about the situation. The second one is to create a balanced team, where you have five wicket-taking bowlers and a sixth bowling option, like Pakistan, which lack attacking batting.”

Sodhi also echoed similar sentiments. He wants India to attack right from the start.

“Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan, on their day, can even score 300 runs in 20 overs. I hope India play such cricket. Attack from the word go.”

Team India will next participate in a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka at home, starting December 3.

