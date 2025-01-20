"We should not be going the western way" - Former Indian selector on possibility of split-coaching after BGT 2024-25 debacle

Former BCCI selector Sunil Joshi opposed the idea of Team India going for a split-coaching model after the defeat in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Following the departure of Rahul Dravid after the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, Gautam Gambhir took over as the Indian head coach.

While the side have enjoyed incredible success in T20Is, they lost an ODI series to Sri Lanka 0-2 in their first tour under Gambhir. However, the bigger worry has been the sudden series of poor results in Test cricket.

India suffered a shocking 0-3 home series whitewash to New Zealand, breaking their unbeaten streak of almost 12 years. They then lost 1-3 in Australia to surrender the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since 2014/15.

Yet, Joshi felt split-coaching might not be the way to go and told Times of India in an interview:

"We should not be going the western way. We should be going our own way, what suits us, because the majority of our players are going to be there for all three formats. Very few exceptions are there who are going to feature (only) in Tests or T20s and ODIs. So it doesn't make any difference. When you have two coaches, there'll be two different views on how to play cricket, although you might say they are all professionals and everything."

He added:

"But still, there is the 1% possibility of being judgemental. Prior to a particular series, the white-ball coach will come, then the other coach (for Tests). Then they'll start doing different sorts of training. There are completely different dynamics when you have multiple coaches for multiple teams. That's my view on that."

England are famous for having two different coaches for the red-ball and white-ball formats. They went that route between 2012 and 2024 when Andy Flower coached the Test side and Ashley Giles the white-ball sides.

England repeated the same in the 2022-2024 period with Brendon McCullum coaching the Test side and Matthew Mott the white-ball unit. However, McCullum has now been appointed as the England head coach for all three formats.

"Shouldn't be any knee-jerk reactions after the BGT" - Sunil Joshi

India had a forgettable time on their recent Australian tour [Credit: Getty]

Sunil Joshi was against the Indian side making too many changes in personnel after the recent Test series defeat in Australia. Instead, he felt the side must acknowledge that the hosts played better cricket and were rightful winners.

"I personally feel there shouldn't be any knee-jerk reactions after the BGT (result). I mean we have lost the BGT, accept it...They (Australia) played better cricket. Let's accept it," he said.

Following the series defeat, several rumors around Gambhir, the players and the support staff’s place in the setup have been doing the rounds. The recent setbacks also eliminated India from contention for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

