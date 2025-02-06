"We got minnows England before GTA VI"- Top 10 funny memes after India's comfortable win vs ENG in 1st ODI 2025

Fans online reacted with memes as Team India registered a comfortable four-wicket victory against England. The match was played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. As a result, the Men in Blue took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

After opting to bat first, England managed to score 248 runs before getting all out in 47.4 overs. Jos Buttler (52), Jacob Bethel (51), Phil Salt (43), and Ben Duckett (32) performed decently for them in the batting department. Harshit Rana (3/53) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) starred for India with the ball.

In reply, India got reduced to 19/2 in 5.2 overs, with both openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal returning to the pavilion without scoring much. Shreyas Iyer then played an impactful knock of 59 (36) to bring India's innings back on track after a turbulent start.

After his departure, Shubman Gill (87) and Axar Patel (52) hit fluent half-centuries to steer their side towards the target. The duo departed in the final stages of the chase. However, Hardik Pandya (9*) and Ravindra Jadeja (12*) finished the formalities to help India begin the series with a victory.

Fans enjoyed the first ODI between India and England on Thursday. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"We got minnows England before GTA VI"

"Disappointed not to win the game"- England captain Jos Buttler after 1st ODI vs India 2025

At the post-match presentation, England skipper Jos Buttler reflected on the loss, saying:

"Disappointed not to win the game. We got off to a fantastic start in the powerplay. But losing four wickets close together set us back. In the end, the way the wicket played, another 40-50 runs could have made it interesting. We had them 20/2. At that time, the game was in balance. Another wicket and we would have been ahead."

He added:

"This is obviously not how we want to play. We want to keep the pressure on the opposition. Keep the momentum going for as long as possible. It has been the same through the T20s and today. We have done that in some stages, but we need to we have to extend that momentum for a bit longer."

The two teams will lock horns in the second ODI of the three-series on Sunday (February 9) at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

