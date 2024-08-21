"We got undone in Sri Lanka" - Ryan ten Doeschate eager to improve Indian batters' gameplay against spin

Team India's newly-appointed assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate believes the batters' keenness to improve their overseas record has led to their struggle against spin bowling. Hence, the former Netherlands cricketer is eager to improve India's spin gameplay, keeping in mind their forgettable Sri Lanka tour.

The Men in Blue suffered a 2-0 ODI series loss in Sri Lanka, who unleashed their spinners on friendly wickets. Leg-spinner Jefferey Vandersay delivered the best bowling performance of the series with six wickets in the second ODI while defending 240.

Speaking to TalkSport (via ESPNCricinfo), Ten Doeschate said he wasn't expecting to have the task of having to improve India's spin batting. But he is now keen to help them rediscover the touch. He said:

"One of the challenges I wasn't expecting and I kind of overlooked is the playing of spin by Indian batters. We got undone in Sri Lanka. The mindset of India has been such that they've been so desperate to do well overseas. The focus has moved to doing well in Australia, England [so] that we've kind of let playing spin, which was always a strength of the Indian team, fall back a little bit."

"That's one thing I'm looking forward to helping with, getting to that position where Indians are the best players of spin in the world again," Ten Doeschate dadded.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was the only batter who looked comfortable against spin in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. The tourists failed to chase down 231 in the first ODI, which finished in a tie, and then they lost the next two games comprehensively.

"There's a great opportunity with 10 Tests left" - Ryan ten Doeschate ahead of WTC final

Team India. (Image Credits: Getty)

Ten Doeschate also stated that he was extremely excited for India's next few months of cricket, with the prospect of a third consecutive World Test Championship (WTC) final looming. The 44-year-old added:

"It's exciting and kind of daunting at the same time. In terms of what we're looking forward to, qualifying for the WTC final [next June is a goal]. There's a great opportunity with 10 Tests left, five in India [over the next couple of months] and then going to Australia [for five more at the end of 2024] is going to be great."

India lost the first two WTC finals to New Zealand and Australia in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

