“We would like to chase whatever target Australia set for us” – Ajinkya Rahane’s blunt reply to Sourav Ganguly during WTC 2023 final

Ajinkya Rahane sounded optimistic after Day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval in London on Friday (June 9).

While replying to a question from former India captain Sourav Ganguly, the right-handed batter said that the team will back themselves to chase whatever target Australia set for them to win the game.

Rahane, who scored 89 off 129 in his comeback Test after 18 months, told Star Sports:

“We would like to chase whatever target Australia set for us (chuckles).”

The senior batter shared a 110-run partnership with Shardul Thakur for the seventh wicket as Team India responded with 296 in response to Australia’s 469.

The 35-year-old also credited the bowling unit, as they reduced the Aussies to 123-4 in their second innings by Stumps on Day 3. He now wants the team to continue their impressive work in the first session of Day 4 and bundle out Australia as soon as possible. Rahane said:

"It’s great that we’ve bowled well, but we have to come and repeat it tomorrow morning again. The first session before lunch will be crucial. If we take early wickets, we can slow them down."

Rahane continued:

“We made a good comeback. Australia are still slightly ahead of us, but we’ve seen that if the day and sessions go in your favour, you can make a comeback. The game is still not finished. The biggest challenge is how motivated are you when you are behind. How inspired are you to do well for your team?”

“We can make a comeback even if we are behind” – Ajinkya Rahane backs India to win WTC final

Ajinkya Rahane has backed Team India to win the WTC final for their ability to bounce back from behind:

“It’s easy when you dominate the entire Test match and sessions. We knew we were behind, but a good session and partnership can change (the momentum). We’ve seen that we can make a comeback even if we are behind.”

For the uninitiated, Ajinkya Rahane guided India to a 2-1 win during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy after Virat Kohli left the team due to family reasons following a humiliating eight-wicket loss in the first Test in Adelaide.

Click here to follow the WTC 2023 final scores.

