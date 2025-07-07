"We made Bazball lick dust" - Aakash Chopra on India's win in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Shubman Gill and company for outplaying England in the second Test. He noted that India have lately registered Test wins at venues, including Edgbaston, where they had never won previously.

India thrashed England by 336 runs in the second Test in Birmingham on Sunday, July 6. They bowled the hosts out for 271 after setting them a mammoth 608-run target.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that the visitors crushed Ben Stokes and company at a ground where they had lost seven of their previous eight Tests, with the other one being drawn.

"It was both record-breaking and record-making. History has been created at the Edgbaston ground. Captain (Shubman) Gill had laid the foundation, with a mountain of runs. More than 1000 runs, the first time ever in the history of Indian Test cricket, and then if it was Miyan Magic (Mohammed Siraj) in the first innings, it was Akash Deep in the second innings," Chopra said (0:01).

"We had never won at Edgbaston to date, but we have done that now. If we see the last few overseas wins, we have created history every time. We had never won in Cape Town, the Optus Stadium in Perth, and the Gabba, but we have won there now. We are conquering frontiers we hadn't conquered thus far. We made Bazball lick dust. This win needs to be celebrated. We have outplayed the opposing team in every department," he added.

Shubman Gill starred for India with the bat, scoring 269 runs off 387 deliveries in the first innings and a 162-ball 161 in the second innings. While Mohammed Siraj registered figures of 6/70 in 19.3 overs in the first innings, Akash Deep followed his spell of 4/88 in 20 overs in the first innings with figures of 6/99 in 21.1 overs in the second innings.

"2 bowlers actually got you all the wickets" - Aakash Chopra on road ahead for India after win in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Akash Deep (left) and Mohammed Siraj together picked up 17 wickets in the second Test against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that India would also have to look at the upcoming Tests pragmatically, highlighting that Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj were virtually the only bowlers among wickets.

"What will be the road ahead from here? Of course, we have won this Test match and have picked up 20 wickets, but we should also be pragmatic. In the bowling attack you played, two bowlers actually got you all the wickets. The other bowlers didn't contribute that much. When we reach the Lord's ground, if (Jasprit) Bumrah comes, Prasidh Krishna will go out," he said (13:15).

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar didn't contribute much with the ball.

"Ravindra Jadeja has bowled decently, but hasn't picked up wickets. He has scored runs, but hasn't gotten wickets. Nitish Kumar Reddy is playing purely as a batter because he is not bowling that much. So there will be a question whether you want to keep him only at No. 6. Washy scored runs, but can you play Kuldeep (Yadav) in his place?" Chopra observed.

Nitish Kumar Reddy went wicketless in six overs in England's first innings and wasn't used with the ball in the second innings. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar also failed to pick up a wicket in the first innings and accounted for two dismissals between them in the second innings.

