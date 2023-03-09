“We needed to give him that break” - Paras Mhambrey backs decision to rest Mohammed Shami for Indore Test

Team India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has backed the management’s decision to rest seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami for the third Test against Australia in Indore. The former cricketer stated that they need to take the workload of bowlers into consideration, keeping the upcoming challenges in mind.

Shami impressed in the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 against Australia. However, he was given a break for the third Test in Indore, where the hosts went on to lose by nine wickets.

The 32-year-old looked a bit out of rhythm in the opening session of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad on Thursday, March 9. The pacer, however, came back well to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne (three) and Peter Handscomb (17).

At a press conference following the opening day’s play, Mhambrey was asked about the rationale behind resting the in-form fast bowler. He replied:

“You have to take a call. We also look at the workload of individual bowlers. Shami has bowled a lot. We needed to give him that break. That was also an opportunity for someone like Umesh (Yadav) to get a game.

“After this series, you have the World Test Championship. You need to look at that as well. You have to at times rotate the bowlers. It’s important for the players as well.”

BCCI @BCCI



uproots the off-stump to dismiss Handscomb for 17!



Australia 170/4.



Follow the match bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-4…



#INDvAUS | @mastercardindia As good as it gets! @MdShami11 uproots the off-stump to dismiss Handscomb for 17!Australia 170/4.Follow the match As good as it gets! 🔥🔥@MdShami11 uproots the off-stump to dismiss Handscomb for 17! 👏👏Australia 170/4. Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-4…#INDvAUS | @mastercardindia https://t.co/2hXFYhvslW

Shami has claimed nine wickets in the Test series so far at an impressive average of 18.44. Yadav, who replaced him in Indore, also did well in the third Test, claiming 3/12 in the first innings in five overs.

“Restricting them to 220-225 would have been nice” - Mhambrey

Australia batted first after winning the toss in Ahmedabad and reached 255/4 at stumps on Day 1. Usman Khawaja (104*) ensured the opening day belonged to the visitors.

Reflecting on the state of the Test, Mhambrey opined that India’s bowlers allowed the game to drift in the last session. He said:

“They (Australia) batted well in the first session. We did well in the second session, but again they scored freely after we took the new ball. I think that's where the game drifted slightly away from us. In the last 10 overs, we conceded 56 runs. Restricting them to 220-225 would have been nice.”

Admitting that the pitch for the fourth Test is definitely much better than the surfaces used for the previous games, Mhambrey added that he is expecting some proper turn from Day 3.

“As the game progresses, there might be little turn,” he said. “Maybe last session tomorrow and from the third day onwards, there will be help for spinners.”

BCCI @BCCI of the Fourth



wickets in the final session as Australia finish the opening day with 255/4 on board.



We will be back tomorrow as another action-packed day awaits



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-4…



#INDvAUS | @mastercardindia Stumps on Dayof the Fourth #INDvAUS Test!wickets in the final session as Australia finish the opening day with 255/4 on board.We will be back tomorrow as another action-packed day awaitsScorecard Stumps on Day 1️⃣ of the Fourth #INDvAUS Test!2️⃣ wickets in the final session as Australia finish the opening day with 255/4 on board.We will be back tomorrow as another action-packed day awaits💪Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-4…#INDvAUS | @mastercardindia https://t.co/hdRZrif7HC

Khawaja and Cameron Green (49*) added 85 runs for the fifth wicket as Australia ended Day 1 in Ahmedabad in the ascendancy.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes