"We never tell them not to play positively" - Rahul Dravid on Shubman Gill stepping out and hitting a six off Nathan Lyon after a similar dismissal

Rahul Dravid has said that youngsters like Shubman Gill will play positively and that India's coaching staff never try to inhibit their attacking game.

Gill scored 128 runs in India's first-innings total of 571 in the fourth and final Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Although the game ended in a tame draw, Rohit Sharma and Co. won the series 2-1 and booked their spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against the same opponents.

In a post-match interview with Star Sports, Dravid was asked about his views on Shubman Gill hitting a six off Nathan Lyon's bowling in the last over of the day, to which he responded:

"People like Shubman have been playing T20 and one-day cricket since their childhood. They practice a lot - stepping out and hitting a six and to play positively."

The Indian head coach added:

"Obviously, the young players will play positively and we never tell them not to play positively or to play in just one way but sometimes you need to understand the situation."

Anurag Sinha @anuragsinha1992 #IndvAus Last over of the day, Shubhman Gill has other plans as he launches Lyon for SIX! #IndvAus Last over of the day, Shubhman Gill has other plans as he launches Lyon for SIX! https://t.co/MEQ2ISUveX

Gill later revealed that he danced down the track and hit Nathan Lyon straight down the ground for a maximum as the off-spinner was trying to put pressure on him by keeping the field up. The Punjab opener was out bowled while attempting to play a similar shot in the second innings of the previous Test in Indore.

"The good thing I have seen in Shubman Gill is that he wants to learn" - Rahul Dravid

Shubman Gill scored his maiden Test century in India. [P/C: BCCI]

Rahul Dravid was all praise for Gill's keenness to learn, elaborating:

"When players like Shubman Gill spend time with the likes of Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli and watch their innings, the good thing I have seen in Shubman (Gill), I have been coaching him for the last one year, is that he wants to learn. He keeps talking, whether it is with me or Vikram (Rathour) or the seniors."

The former Indian skipper added that although Gill was disappointed with his mode of dismissal in Indore, he made the most of a similar opportunity presented to him in Ahmedabad, observing:

"I was seeing that he was extremely hurt after playing that shot in Indore. He stepped out in the second innings to try and hit Nathan Lyon. He practiced very well for two days, didn't play a single shot in the air, but when he saw an opportunity he used it fully."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



Shubman Gill's six in the final over of day two certainly surprised Nathan Lyon | "That's my shot!"Shubman Gill's six in the final over of day two certainly surprised Nathan Lyon | #INDvAUS "That's my shot!"Shubman Gill's six in the final over of day two certainly surprised Nathan Lyon | #INDvAUS https://t.co/ENyxilWbvL

Dravid concluded by saying that it would be great for Indian cricket and the team if Gill continues to learn through every innings.

