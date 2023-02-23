“We have seen this before” – Fans compare Harmanpreet Kaur’s run out in Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final to MS Dhoni's dismissal in World Cup 2019

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front in the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia in Newlands, Cape Town on Thursday (February 23).

Chasing 173, the right-hander scored 52 off 34 balls at a strike rate of 152.94, including six fours and a six. She also shared a crucial 69-run stand with Jemimah Rodrigues (43 off 24) to rescue the Women in Blue from 28/3.

Kaur looked well set to finish the match for Team India, but she lost her wicket in an unfortunate manner – run out.

The incident took place in the 15th over when she played a slog sweep towards the deep mid-wicket. Ashleigh Gardner dived and stopped the delivery before throwing it back to wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy.

Harmanpreet Kaur started jogging back to the crease as she looked completely sure of easily making her ground. In a brilliant stroke of luck for Australia, her bat got stuck before the crease with her feet in the air while taking a run. Healy quickly got rid of the bails.

The batter looked completely disappointed and threw her bat away in disappointment and anger before her long walk back to the pavilion.

Fans were disappointed at the timing of Harmanpreet Kaur’s wicket. Some fans compared it to MS Dhoni’s run out against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final.

Abhimanyu Bose @bose_abhimanyu Oh really? To get out like that when playing as well in such a big game. I feel for Harmanpreet Kaur. This is just sad. And also so reminiscent of that CWG final where she got out in unfortunate circumstances Oh really? To get out like that when playing as well in such a big game. I feel for Harmanpreet Kaur. This is just sad. And also so reminiscent of that CWG final where she got out in unfortunate circumstances

Tanmay Agarwala @AgarwalaTanmay Harmanpreet kaur's run out has to be one of the coldest event in women's cricket 🥲 Harmanpreet kaur's run out has to be one of the coldest event in women's cricket 🥲

Harmanpreet Kaur becomes the first Indian to score a fifty in women's T20 WC knockouts.

Such a tragic runout at a vital juncture of the game.

This was an amazing innings captain.



Such a tragic runout at a vital juncture of the game.

This was an amazing innings captain.

Entire India to Harmanpreet Kaur right now Entire India to Harmanpreet Kaur right now #INDWvsAUSWEntire India to Harmanpreet Kaur right now https://t.co/rrBw9dmoJC

This is really heartbreaking!

Is this the match for Australia?



This is really heartbreaking!

Is this the match for Australia?

Australia beat Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. by five runs to reach the Women’s T20 World Cup final

A clinical batting performance from Australia helped Meg Lanning and Co. make it to the final of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup.

Australia scored 172/4 in their allotted 20 overs as captain Meg Lanning scored an unbeaten 49 off 34 balls, while Beth Mooney scored 54 off 37 deliveries. Ashleigh Gardner and Alyssa Healy also contributed 31 and 25 runs, respectively.

For India, Shikha Pandey scalped two wickets for 32 runs, while Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav scalped one apiece.

In response, Harmapreet Kaur-led Team India could only score 167/8 as Australia won the game by five runs. Darcie Brown and Ashleigh Gardner scalped two wickets each, while Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen picked up a wicket apiece.

It’s worth mentioning that five-time champions Australia defeated India by 85 runs in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 final. They also defeated the Women in Blue by nine runs in the Commonwealth Games final in 2022.

Defending champions Australia will now look to complete a hat-trick of victories in the T20 WC final. The Aussies will play the winner of England vs South Africa in the summit clash.

