"We were talking about things other than cricket" - Michael Vaughan recalls old conversation with Yashasvi Jaiswal

Former England captain Michael Vaughan reserved high praise for Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, while also recalling a conversation they had during last year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

Jaiswal starred with the bat in the second Test between India and England in Visakhapatnam, notching up a scintillating double century. The left-hander registered scores of 209 and 17 in the encounter.

Vaughan opined that Jaiswal would continue to be a thorn in England's flesh for the remaining three Tests. Speaking on the Club Prairie Fire podcast, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"He's (Yashasvi Jaiswal) a problem for England; he is an issue. He's an unbelievable player. I met him in the pool in Mumbai during the IPL. We talked to him, and I'm not saying it's because of our conversation, but he got a hundred the next night in Mumbai. Our advice was probably not for this podcast because we were talking about things other than cricket. But, his story is remarkable."

India completed a comprehensive 106-run victory in the second Test, successfully bouncing back after an initial hiccup in the rubber. The series currently stands at 1-1.

"I would like to see England play on Yashasvi Jaiswal's ego a bit more" - David Lloyd

Former England cricketer David Lloyd reckons that England should consider changing their approach to Yashasvi Jaiswal in the upcoming contest.

Lloyd suggested that instead of bowling a left-arm spinner, the visitors could try to have an off-spinner against the Indian opener. Lloyd wrote in his Daily Mail column:

"Jaiswal is a dasher all right but he doesn't have an obvious weakness, so I would be thinking slightly outside the box and rather than bowling the left-arm spinner against him with the new ball, I would be tempted to persevere with the off-spinner, placing temptation in the deep. I would like to see England play on Jaiswal's ego a bit more."

The upcoming third Test between India and England will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot from February 15 to 19.

