"We've got an extra batter who has put his hand up and we'll have to consider the options" - Andrew McDonald hints at change for 4th Ashes Test

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald admits that Mitchell Marsh's stunning performance in the third Ashes Test has induced a selection headache. The all-rounder scored a hundred in his first Test appearance after four years, leaving a question mark on Cameron Green's return after injury or the place of the struggling David Warner.

Expectations were high from Warner after he seemed at his composed best during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India. However, his demons against Stuart Broad have resurfaced, and barring a half-century at Lord's, the veteran opener does not have much to show for in this series.

Australia do have backup options like Matt Renshaw and Marcus Harris. On the other hand, it seems an impossible task to include all of Warner, Marsh, and Green in the playing XI. There is a provision that could witness both all-rounders play, but one of them will have to open the innings alongside Usman Khawaja.

While the pair have opened in white-ball cricket for Australia in the past, facing a new Duke's ball upfront in English conditions is a whole different proposition.

Andrew McDonald stated that the options will be reconsidered during the break for the fourth Test.

"We've got everything to consider in terms of Mitch Marsh coming in, what the balance looks like, our allrounders. There will be an assessment of the players. We've got a big break so you would say that most of the bowlers should be fit. We've got an extra batter who's put his hand up and we'll have to consider the options," the head coach told reporters.

Mitchell Marsh scored 118 runs off 118 deliveries in the first innings of the third Test in Leeds. The all-rounder was brought into action after Cameron Green, who is also battling a tough patch of form, suffered a strain during the second Test at Lord's.

"To put him up to open in English conditions would probably be something we haven't discussed yet" - Andrew McDonald on Mitchell Marsh potentially opening the innings

The highest position that Mitchell Marsh has assumed in a Test match for Australia is No. 3 against West Indies in Sydney in 2016. The all-rounder scored 21 runs off 63 deliveries in that outing and is yet to bat in the top order since then.

Andrew McDonald reflected on the dilemma where Marsh can neither be viewed as an opening candidate nor be omitted from the playing XI.

"He's made a pretty good case (for selection), it's pretty strong. He did pretty well down the middle-order. To put him up to open in English conditions would probably be something we haven't discussed yet. But we do have some time between now and the next Test," McDonald said.

Further stating that there have been some positives with Warner's performances at the top of the order in the 2023 Ashes, McDonald continued:

"You've also got to reflect on what the opening partnership's been able to do across the six innings, and there's been three 50-plus partnerships in there. Albeit it didn't function to its level (in Headingley), in some ways it's done well so far in this series. We've got a lot to consider and a lot to weigh up. Mitch Marsh has put a question to us no doubt."

The fourth Ashes Test is scheduled to take place at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester from July 19 onwards.

Has David Warner done enough to retain his place in the Australia playing XI? Let us know what you think.

