"We’ve got a lot of mates in the English side" - Lockie Ferguson recalls the unforgettable 2019 World Cup final

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has revealed that his side have plenty of friends in the England cricket team even though the 2019 World Cup final ended questionably in England's favor. The right-arm speedster asserted that there is no animosity between the two teams but they still play competitively when on the field.

Ferguson was part of the unforgettable 2019 World Cup final at Lord's as New Zealand and England both scored 241, resulting in a tie. The two teams played a Super Over and England won the game as they had hit more boundaries than the Kiwis.

Speaking to The Guardian, Ferguson revealed that he cannot forget the night but suggested that the side have moved on. He said:

"I still have vivid memories of walking out on the last day, banners flying for the World Cup final at Lord’s and just the whole spectacle. It was a great day of cricket. Clearly, it came right down to the last moment and that’s great too but it’s been four years.

"We’ve played a lot of cricket since then, we’ve got a lot of mates in the English side. You won’t see any animosity or anything like that, but when we cross the line we’re playing competitive cricket."

The Auckland-born bowler bagged figures of 10-0-50-3, dismissing Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, and Chris Woakes at the 2019 World Cup final. He was also New Zealand's highest wicket-taker of the tournament, with 21 wickets in nine matches at 19.47.

"We know we can put pressure on any team" - Lockie Ferguson

Ferguson went on to claim that his side wants to enjoy games and is not just focused on winning games. He is confident of the Kiwis lifting the trophy this time, adding:

"I certainly think this is an exceptional group of players, so of course, we turn up to every tournament trying to win it. Some teams probably think they’ve got more of a chance, which is fair but I don’t think any team’s turning up thinking they can’t. Certainly, that’s our attitude.

"We play professional sport, we’re there to win games, and as a group that’s all we can focus on: what we do well as a team, play the cricket we play, with the culture, with the enjoyment factor. It sounds like we always say the same things but it really is that simple for us and when we’re playing cricket the way we want to play, we know we can put pressure on any team."

The Kiwis made it to the finals of the last two editions of the World Cup, losing to Australia and England.