"We will try to beat India again"- Hasan Ali

Pakistan speedster Hasan Ali believes his team has the ability to beat India when the two sides meet in the 2021 T20 World Cup on October 24. Ali also recalled Pakistan's comprehensive win over India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

Speaking about the conditions, Hasan Ali believes spinners will dominate the game as the pitches in the UAE turn. However, he feels even pacers can be effective with the use of variations.

"The 2017 final was a good time and we will try to beat India again. There is a lot of pressure and there is a lot of viewership. We will try to win the match by any which way. The conditions in UAE are spinner-friendly. But a fast bowler who bowls with variations can still be effective," Hasan Ali said in a video on the YouTube channel of Paktv.tv.

Waqar Younis was my role model: Hasan Ali

Hasan Ali has been disappointed with the stepping down of coaches Waqar Younis and Mosbah-ul-Haq. He felt that with the T20 World Cup nearing, such a step could have affected the team.

He also stated that Waqar Younis was his role model growing up and he wanted to become a fast bowler only because of him. However, his focus now as a player is to perform for the team and be as consistent as possible.

"I was disappointed to see the coaching staff changed with the T20 World Cup coming up. But this is not our domain, it is the domain of the PCB. Our role is to peerform. Vicky Bhai (Waqar Younis) is my role model and I started to bowl because of him," Hasan Ali concluded.

Also Read

The T20 World Cup encounter between India and Pakistan promises to be a high voltage one.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar