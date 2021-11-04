West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021: Toss result and playing 11s, today's match umpires list and pitch report

West Indies will face Sri Lanka in Match 35 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both Sri Lanka and West Indies are languishing in the second half of the points table in Group 1.

With a solitary win from four games, the Lankans have been knocked out of the ICC event. They went down to England in their previous game as Jos Buttler hammered a brutal hundred. The Windies have only one victory from three matches and will need to beat Sri Lanka to keep their slender hopes of progressing to the semi-finals alive.

West Indies were given a lease of life by Bangladesh as they sneaked home to a three-run victory. The Asian side had the Windies in trouble at 62 for 4 but allowed them to recover and post a challenging 142 for 7. Bangladesh should have chased down the target but ended up gifting West Indies their first points with a lethargic batting effort.

WI vs SL - Today's match playing 11s

WI playing 11: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (w), Kieron Pollard (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul

SL playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (w), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando

WI vs SL - Today's match opening batters list

Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis will open for West Indies. Both registered single-figure scores against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka will expect a good start from Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera. The latter has been in particularly poor form in the T20 World Cup 2021.

WI vs SL - Today's match pitch report

India scored 200-plus against Afghanistan after being sent into bat. With the big score, they put the dew out of the equation in the second innings. Teams can win batting first if they are smart with their approach.

WI vs SL - Today's T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Aleem Dar, Langton Rusere

Third Umpire: Paul Wilson

Match Referee: David Boon

West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup toss result for today's match

West Indies have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. They are going in with an unchanged XI.

Speaking after winning the toss, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard said:

“We are going to bowl first. That has been the nature of the competition. Expect a bit of dew here. Hopefully, we can bowl well.”

Sri Lanka have made one change to their team. Binura Fernando is replacing Lahiru Kumara.

Edited by Sai Krishna