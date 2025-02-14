"What he did was in contrast to what Sanju Samson did" - Kevin Pietersen lauds Shreyas Iyer's game against the short ball in IND vs ENG 2025 ODIs

Cricketer-turned-commentator Kevin Pietersen has lauded Shreyas Iyer for his approach against the short ball in the recently concluded ODI series between India and England. He pointed out that the Mumbaikar's game plan was in contrast to the approach Sanju Samson adopted in the T20I series against the same opponents.

India completed a 3-0 whitewash in the ODIs against Jos Buttler and company. Shreyas, who amassed 181 runs at an average of 60.33 in his three innings, was the second-highest run-getter in the series, only behind Shubman Gill (259 at 86.33).

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Match Point,' Pietersen was asked whether the short ball was no longer a problem for Shreyas.

"Just cast your mind back a week. He wasn't supposed to play the first game, and he gave it away when we spoke to him at the end of the game because of how well he batted. The short ball didn't bother him at all. He played it beautifully," he responded.

"He was conscious in getting himself a little bit more time. He stood back in his crease and got into great positions. So his trigger was all the way back to give himself that extra split second. What he did was in contrast to what Sanju Samson did in the T20s," Pietersen added.

The former England batter pointed out that Samson got into uncomfortable positions while playing the short ball.

"Sanju Samson went back in straight lines, from leg stump to leg stump, means he gets a little bit stuck. If he goes back and you go into the rib cage, because he is only thinking of the off-side, it becomes a flap. That's why we saw him get out on some many occasions flapping, not in control of the pull shot," Pietersen observed.

Sanju Samson aggregated 51 runs at a paltry average of 10.20 in five T20I innings against England. He was dismissed while trying to play pull shots on all five occasions.

"I think it's been a great ploy" - Kevin Pietersen on Shreyas Iyer's game plan against the short ball in IND vs ENG 2025 ODIs

Shreyas Iyer wasn't troubled by the short ball in the three ODIs against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Kevin Pietersen pointed out that Shreyas Iyer's approach allowed him to score freely even on the leg side against short balls.

"Shreyas Iyer now goes back. His trigger is a lot better, gets him into line, which means anything straight, he has got way much more control. So he is not only committing himself on the off-side, he is committing himself on the leg side too. I think it's been a great ploy," he said.

To conclude, Pietersen highlighted that a batter's foundations can't be rocked if he plays the short ball well in international cricket. He added that Sanju Samson didn't know what to do in the T20Is because he couldn't play the short balls.

